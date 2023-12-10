Shoes thrown at convoy carrying Kerala CM, ministers in Ernakulam

December 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Youth Congress and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists reportedly waved black flags and threw shoes at the convoy carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues, who were travelling from Perumbavoor to Kothamangalam in Ernakulam as part of the Navakerala Sadas, on Sunday afternoon.

A shoe was reportedly thrown at the bus carrying the Chief Minister and his colleagues, and another hit an escort vehicle. Security personnel in the convoy rounded up a few activists and beat them using lathis. The activists are said to have waved black flags before the convoy reached the place. The Kurupumpady police are probing the incident, it is learnt.

A similar mode of protest by waving black flags was reported at Kothamangalam as well, following which two youths were taken into custody by the police.

State president of KSU Aloysius Xavier said the mode of protest against the State-wide ‘luxurious trip’ by the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues would change in the coming days, and the pelting of shoes at the convoy was just a beginning. It would continue till the convoy reached Thiruvananthapuram, especially since DYFI activists had unleashed a brutal assault on protestors who waved black flags. Legal steps would be taken against the police joining in the assault, he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking at the Navakerala Sadas at Kothamangalam on Sunday, warned that the government would be forced to take appropriate steps if Youth Congress workers continued to indulge in acts. He added that such incidents posed a challenge to the State.