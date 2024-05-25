Cochin Port Day celebrations to be held on May 27

Cochin Port Day, commemoration of the entry of the first ship into the Cochin Harbour, will be celebrated on May 27 (Monday). The first ship, SS Padma, entered the inner harbour of the Cochin port through the widened and deepened Cochin gut on May 26, 1928.

The celebration will be held at 2.30 p.m. at Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island, said a press release here. Cochin Port Authority chairperson B. Kasiviswanathan and deputy chairperson Vikas Narwal will be present. Entertainment programmes will be staged by employees and their family members.

Awards for excellence in business performers in cargo and ship handling at the port for 2023-24 will be presented during the celebrations. Outstanding performers among the employees of the port will also be honoured. A ship will be available for public visit at the BTP Berth, North End, Willingdon Island, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, the press release added.