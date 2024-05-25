GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cochin Port Day celebrations to be held on May 27

Updated - May 25, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin Port Day, commemoration of the entry of the first ship into the Cochin Harbour, will be celebrated on May 27 (Monday). The first ship, SS Padma, entered the inner harbour of the Cochin port through the widened and deepened Cochin gut on May 26, 1928.

The celebration will be held at 2.30 p.m. at Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island, said a press release here. Cochin Port Authority chairperson B. Kasiviswanathan and deputy chairperson Vikas Narwal will be present. Entertainment programmes will be staged by employees and their family members.

Awards for excellence in business performers in cargo and ship handling at the port for 2023-24 will be presented during the celebrations. Outstanding performers among the employees of the port will also be honoured. A ship will be available for public visit at the BTP Berth, North End, Willingdon Island, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, the press release added.

Related Topics

Kochi / shipping service

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.