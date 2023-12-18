GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI activists stage ‘poster protests’ against Governor at Maharaja’s College

December 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
SFI activists at Maharaja’s College making banners protesting against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday.

SFI activists at Maharaja’s College making banners protesting against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) put up banners and posters against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and Sree Sankara College, Kalady, on Monday.

A banner put up in Malayalam at the entrance to the college read: “Mr. Khan, Kerala is not your ancestral property.” The activists also placed banners on the campus and near various departments in protest against the directive by Mr. Khan to remove posters set up on the Calicut University campus on Sunday.

ALSO READ
Kerala Governor renounces police protection, ventures into crowded S.M. Street in Kozhikode amid stand-off with State Govt.

SFI activists blamed the Governor for allegedly attempting to foster Sangh Parivar agenda on campuses. They also alleged that he was trying to scuttle democratic forms of protests, including putting up banners and posters. The posters at Maharaja’s College referred to Mr. Khan as a ‘Sanghi Chancellor’ while asking him to leave the State. Similar posters were also visible at Sree Sankara College.

ALSO READ
Governor trying to disrupt peace in State: CM

SFI unit members at Maharaja’s College said they would continue peaceful protests against the Chancellor’s efforts to nominate members of the Sangh Parivar to university bodies. The college authorities said they need not intervene in the issue of putting up posters and banners against the Governor as it was done by members of a student organisation. Such banners had been put up by various students’ organisations on the campus, they added.

