Governor trying to disrupt peace in State: CM

December 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala and the Centre should intervene unless their aim is to aggravate the friction between State and the Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday.

Alleging that the Governor’s outbursts have an agenda, the Chief Minister demanded to know the source from where he obtained the list of nominees to the senates of universities.

“Normally the Governor nominates names from the list prepared by the university based on different criteria including academic excellence. But here he has opted for people approved by the RSS and it’s part of their efforts to control higher education institutions across the country. The protest is against saffronising the university senate and they are trying to divert public attention from that,” he said. The Chief Minister further added that the Governor’s intention is to trigger extreme provocation and spread an air of unrest in Kerala, a peaceful State.

“This should be brought to the notice of the Centre and the State government will take steps for that,” he said.

He observed that the State government will be forced to move ahead with the serious allegation that the Governor is trying to disrupt the peace and harmony of the State.

“No Governor has ever barged into protesting students and resorted to the kind of language he used. There are law enforcers to take care of any possible situations and there is no need for the Governor to get directly involved. Along with individuals, he is also defaming the State,” said the Chief Minister. Criticising the Governor for his language, Mr.Vijayan added that terms like ‘bloody Kannur’ are hardly expected from a person who holds a high constitutional office. “He is speaking for RSS and Sangh Parivar when he says ‘bloody Kannur’. He is the representative of the Centre and some spokespersons of the Centre are trying to support him. This means his moves are in consultation with them,” said Mr.Vijayan. Alleging that the Centre has been neglecting Kerala, which is against the federal values of the nation, the Chief Minister added that it’s the time for the State to stand united.

“At present we don’t need the LDF-UDF divide and we had openly appealed to the Opposition to take a common stand in the matter. But they were not willing to cooperate with Navakerala Sadas,” he said.