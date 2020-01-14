‘Seeding Kerala’ to promote start-ups

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold a two-day summit next month aiming to reinvigorate Kerala’s high-net-worth individuals (HNI) network and provide it with opportunities to invest in some of the best nascent firms in the State and other parts of the country.

Seeding Kerala, to be held on February 7 and 8 here, will see the participation of 150 select start-up ventures from the State and 200 investment experts. Into its fifth edition, Seeding Kerala typically focusses on angel investment. The event envisages funding those upstart businesses that have outstanding ideas and models.

An Investor Cafe will provide special interaction facilities between investors and 30 start-ups elected from a national contest.

The sessions will be addressed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, 100X.VC founder Sanjay Mehta, Indian Angel Network co-founder Padmaja Ruparel, Aniruddh Malpani of Malpani Ventures, and Virginia Tan, founder partner of Teja Ventures that accords priority to women entrepreneurs.