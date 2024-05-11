Scientists flag mass sea anemone bleaching off Agatti island

Scientists at the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) working on sea anemones of the Lakshadweep group of islands have found mass anemone bleaching off the Agatti island.

Coral bleaching is not a new phenomenon in the Lakshadweep but sea anemone bleaching has been observed for the first time in the group of islands and is a cause for concern for the health of the local ecological system, says a senior scientist working in the area.

The consequences of sea anemone bleaching extend beyond aesthetic changes. Bleaching is making sea anemone more susceptible to diseases and increases mortality. The loss of symbiotic algae deprives sea anemones of their primary energy source, compromising their long-term survival.

Sea anemone is an aquatic animal marked by soft bodies and an ability to sting. They are close associates of corals and live rocks.

NBFGR scientists have been working on sea anemones for the past few years with the objective of their propagation under captive conditions as the species has great demand in the aquarium trade.

This is part of an ongoing project for livelihood promotion of island women funded by the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, says the scientist.

He says sexual reproduction has not been observed in captivity among sea anemone even among healthy animals maintained in the indigenous recirculatory aquaculture systems for more than two-and-a-half years.

However, propagation is being done using bifurcation method, which has been standardised in captive conditions so that they are distributed along with clownfish seeds to the beneficiaries for further rearing in community aquaculture units operated by the NBFGR with island women participation.

The NBFGR group of scientists say the current sea anemones condition underscores the urgent need for comprehensive conservation efforts in the Lakshadweep. Mitigating climate change through global emissions reductions is paramount to curbing rising sea temperature, which is noticed to be 33°C in the Agatti island, where mass bleaching of anemone has been documented.

Addressing the issue necessitates both global and local action to safeguard the ecological integrity of its marine habitats . Rising sea surface temperatures disrupt the delicate balance between sea anemones and their symbiotic algae. This disruption triggers the expulsion of algae, leading to the whitening of the animals.