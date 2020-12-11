Kochi

Satyarthi to speak on ‘Globalising Compassion for Children’

Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi will be the speaker in the first talk under the Pos-Poss English series on the theme, “Globalising Compassion for Children”, at 7 p.m. on December 11.

The popular Pos-Poss (Positivity and explore Possibilities) Friday Talk series is a flagship programme of Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT), a global collective united in the task of creating young change leaders and making creative and meaningful social interventions. Inspector General of Police P. Vijayan, known for various impactful children-centred programmes, is the key mentor of the MBT.

The talk can be viewed through the social media channels of MBT: http://facebook.com/mbtunited http://instagram.com/mbtunited http://youtube.com/mbtunited.

