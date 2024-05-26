GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RTI Act best weapon to fight corruption, says Kerala HC judge

Published - May 26, 2024 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Right to Information (RTI) Act bestowed every citizen with a legal right to know about functioning of the government, Kerala High Court judge C. Pradeep Kumar has said.

He was speaking after releasing a book on RTI authored by Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission President D.B. Binu. The function was organised jointly by the Chavara Cultural Centre, RTI Kerala Federation, Pravasi Legal Cell and the Anti-corruption People’s Movement in Kochi on May 25 (Saturday).

‘Making governance transparent is the ultimate objective of the RTI Act. It is the best weapon to fight corruption. However, it’s reach among the people needs to be discussed,” he said. State Human Rights Commission former acting chairman P. Mohanadas presided.

Kerala State Information Commissioner A. Abdul Hakeem said the RTI Act has touched every facets of life. “Effective use of the act is the way to free from the tentacles of corruption. The act should be included in the training of officials and expanded to the private sector as well,” Mr. Hakeem said after accepting first copy of the book.

Earlier in the day, a workshop on the act was inaugurated by Chavara Cultural Centre director Father Anil Philip. RTI Kerala Federation State President Sasikumar Mavelikkara presided. Mr. Binu delivered the keynote address.

