Remove scriptwriter’s name from Mamamkam credits: HC

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday allowed release of Malayalam film Mamamkam on December 12 sans exhibiting the names of its scriptwriter or writer of the screen play on the screen or on any advertisements.

Justice Shircy V. also directed producer Venu Kunnappally to give an undertaking by way of an affidavit that nobody’s name shall be exhibited as scriptwriter or as writer of the screenplay of the movie anywhere on the screen or in advertisements on December 12 or any subsequent date till the disposal of the suit pending at the Ernakulam Additional District Court.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by Sajeev Pillai against the Additional District Court dismissing his petition seeking to restrain the producer from releasing, publishing, and distributing the film without giving adequate authorship credits to him as per film industry standards.

The court observed that it was prima facie clear that the author of the screenplay, script, etc. of the movie was Mr. Pillai and that his right for his creation was safeguarded and protected by the Copyright Act.

The court said so many persons were involved in making a film, and if its release was postponed, it would definitely cause untold difficulties to all those who rendered their efforts for making the film. But, the right of Mr. Pillai and his tears could not be ignored.

The court also directed the Additional District Court to dispose of the suit within six months.