Kochi

Rapid test kits at MCH

Hibi Eden, MP, has said that real-time PCR test kits for screening people for Covid-19 infection will reach the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on Wednesday.

The test kits were purchased from Pune using ₹36 lakh from his MPLADS fund. This test, recognised by the ICMR, would give result in two-and-a-half hours, Mr. Eden said.

The PCR machine at the MCH was ready and with 2,000 test kits reaching on Wednesday, test would be conducted faster and more accurately. Efforts were also being made to make rapid antibody test kits, he added.

