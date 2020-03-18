Rajith Kumar arrested

The Nedumbassery police on Tuesday arrested reality show participant Rajith Kumar from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and another person Shruthi, 20, of Valappadu on the charge of unlawful assembly at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday.
Thirteen others were arrested in this connection on Monday. All 14 were released on bail. Mr. Kumar’s arrest was later recorded in the evening after bringing him here after which he was released on bail.
They had assembled in violation of restrictions put in place by the State government against mass gatherings in the wake of COVID-19 scare.
