Kochi

Rainwater harvesting at all metro stations

Kochi Metro intends to implement rainwater harvesting at all the 22 stations, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, KMRL managing director, has said.

The first such rainwater harvesting system was inaugurated by Kerala High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran at Companypady Metro station.

