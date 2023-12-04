Promised govt. help yet to come, Manipuri students in Kerala looking for support

December 04, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 120 Manipuri students who were forced to shift their education to Kerala following communal clashes in the hill State are looking for support to continue their studies here.

With the parents of most of the students displaced and forced to live in rescue camps, the prospects of their wards looked bleak.

It was at this juncture that the State government invited the students to Kerala to continue their studies. However, the government aid for the students is yet to come.

Currently, the expenses incurred for the educational needs of the students, including their fees, books, uniforms and other expenses, are being met by the individual college management and teachers, pointed out Joshy John, the Member Secretary of the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KELSA).

An initial survey carried out in the State through the District Legal Services Authority had succeeded in establishing contacts with 94 students. Information about 26 others was received subsequently.

There could be more students from Manipur in the State and efforts are on to establish contacts with them.

Most of the students with whom KELSA could establish links were able to connect with their parents and relatives. The KELSA initiative came after an instruction from the Supreme Court, he said.

Information on Manipur students who are studying in Kerala and dependents of parents/guardians who were displaced, or whose properties were destroyed and living in relief camps can get in touch with KELSA at 0484-2396727, 2562919 or 2395717. The official can also be contacted through the email kelsakerala@nic.in or the Resident Commissioner of Kerala in New Delhi at 01123360332.

A large number of students were pursuing their studies at Kannur University. While 32 students were being supported by their families, a few others were supported by the management of the Catholic Diocese of Mananthavady. Some good Samaritans had also been supporting individual students, KELSA authorities said.