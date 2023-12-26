GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Postponed Navakerala Sadas in four Assembly constituencies on January 1 and 2

December 26, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Navakerala Sadas, the outreach programme of the State Cabinet, in Thrikkakara, Piravom, Thripunithura and Kunnathunadu Assembly constituencies will be held on January 1 and 2.

A meeting chaired by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh reviewed preparations for the sessions. The sessions, which were originally scheduled to be held on December 9, were postponed following the demise of former CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran. The Sadas culminated in Thiruvananthapuram district last Saturday.

The session in Thrikkakara will be held at the civil station parade ground on January 1 at 3 p.m. This will be followed by the session in Piravom at the Piravom KSRTC bus stand ground at 5 p.m.

The session in Thripunithura will be held at the Puthiyakavu temple grounds on January 2 at 3 p.m., followed by the session in Kunnathunadu at Kolancherry St. Peter’s College grounds at 5 p.m.

The public will have opportunity to submit memorandums at all four venues, three hours prior to the start of the sessions. There will be separate counters for women, differently abled, and the elderly.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.