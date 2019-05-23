Poll results an antidote to CM’s arrogance: Behanan

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener Benny Behanan, who won the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday said it was up to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to decide whether he should step down owning moral responsibility for the LDF’s electoral rout in the State.

Mr. Behanan asked if Mr. Vijayan stood by his earlier position that the Lok Sabha election results would be a verdict on the government’s performance. “The UDF had earned a victory which was beyond our expectations. The people of the State voted out the communal approach of Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar,” he said. The UDF convener said the results were an antidote to the Chief Minister’s arrogance. The CPI(M) should introspect if Mr. Vijayan should be allowed to continue in office, he added.

Mr. Behanan said the voters had rejected the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party for using the Sabarimala issue for electoral gains.