Police stage route march at Pattambi

Police staged a route march at Pattambi on Wednesday reassuring confidence in the minds of the people in view of the extension of the lockdown.

Sub-Collector Arjun Pandian, who led the march, asked the people not to venture out unnecessarily and warned that the police would impose stricter measures as part of controlling COVID-19 spread.

The march was taken out from the Pattambi Police Station to Nila Hospital premises. Pattambi tahsildar K.R. Prasannakumar, Ottapalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mahajan, and Circle Inspector Vijaya Kumar took part in the march.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said that anyone crossing the State border during the lockdown period would be slapped punishment of two years or a fine of ₹10,000 under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.

She said inter-State journey was the most dangerous one during the lockdown. According to health authorities, inter-State travel would jeopardize all the care and precautions taken against COVID-19 spread.

Dr. Reeta asked the people to report to the authorities if they find anyone travelling across the State border.