Police mobilised ahead of Ayodhya verdict

The City Police Commissonerate has mobilised thousands of men and made elaborate arrangements ahead of the much awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi litigation later this month.
The entire police machinery has been mobilised with around 3,000 police personnel kept ready for handling any situation. Elaborate plans have been made to deal with any violent situation or contingency.
Riot gear and other equipment required for the maintenance of law and order have been readied with preparedness for dealing with any potential violent or riotous situation in advanced stage.
The police have identified sensitive localities, and potential troublemakers remain under surveillance. Influential members of both the communities have been notified with requests for maintaining peace in the immediate aftermath of the verdict.
