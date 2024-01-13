Police fire water canon at YC protest march

January 13, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The police fired water canons multiple times at the Youth Congress (YC) activists who took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) in protest against the arrest of YC State President Rahul Mamkootathil in Kochi on January 13.

The march was organised under the aegis of the YC Ernakulam district committee. District president Sijo Joseph led the march.

Inaugurating the march, Hibi Eden, MP, accused the State government of double standards towards protests organised by the youth outfits. Mr. Eden said that the YC president was treated like a wanted criminal upon being arrested from his house during the early morning hours.

The police stopped the march using barricades in front of the Kochi Corporation office. Water canons were fired at the protestors multiple times in the ensuing tensed atmosphere.

Protestors accused the police of deliberately attempting to re-route an ambulance through the march. Later, the ambulance was diverted following the intervention of the leaders. Anwar Sadat, MLA, accused police of adopting strange tactics.

Amidst the protest march, a police vehicle inadvertently offered a lighter moment after it spotted a sticker that got the spelling of police wrong. It was spelled ‘Poilce’ which was immediately seized by YC activists who hooted and made fun of the police. Many could be seen taking photographs of the misspelled sticker on the vehicle.

Mr. Joseph said that protests will be intensified in the coming days. District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas, Roji M. John, MLA, KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese were among those who took part in the march.