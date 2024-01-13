GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police fire water canon at YC protest march

January 13, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Police use water cannon to disperse Youth Congress activists who staged a protest in front of the Police Commissioner office in Kochi on Saturday against the arrest of organisation president Rahul Mamkootathil.

Police use water cannon to disperse Youth Congress activists who staged a protest in front of the Police Commissioner office in Kochi on Saturday against the arrest of organisation president Rahul Mamkootathil. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The police fired water canons multiple times at the Youth Congress (YC) activists who took out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) in protest against the arrest of YC State President Rahul Mamkootathil in Kochi on January 13.

The march was organised under the aegis of the YC Ernakulam district committee. District president Sijo Joseph led the march.

Inaugurating the march, Hibi Eden, MP, accused the State government of double standards towards protests organised by the youth outfits. Mr. Eden said that the YC president was treated like a wanted criminal upon being arrested from his house during the early morning hours.

The police stopped the march using barricades in front of the Kochi Corporation office. Water canons were fired at the protestors multiple times in the ensuing tensed atmosphere.

Protestors accused the police of deliberately attempting to re-route an ambulance through the march. Later, the ambulance was diverted following the intervention of the leaders. Anwar Sadat, MLA, accused police of adopting strange tactics.

Amidst the protest march, a police vehicle inadvertently offered a lighter moment after it spotted a sticker that got the spelling of police wrong. It was spelled ‘Poilce’ which was immediately seized by YC activists who hooted and made fun of the police. Many could be seen taking photographs of the misspelled sticker on the vehicle.

Mr. Joseph said that protests will be intensified in the coming days. District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas, Roji M. John, MLA, KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese were among those who took part in the march.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.