Poet’s remarks painful: Josephine

Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine has expressed pain at what she thought were uncharitable remarks against her from writer T. Padmanabhan.

She said here that the writer had commented without understanding the facts of the incident. Mr. Padmanabhan had criticised Ms. Josephine for behaving badly with an aged relative of his.

Ms. Josephine said she respected the writer but he should have shown the moral obligation to call her to understand what happened.