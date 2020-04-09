Kochi

Platinum Green certification for Kochi metro stations

The Kochi metro’s operations command centre at Muttom and the stations at Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila, Thykoodam, and Petta have been awarded Platinum Green certification. A total of 16 metro stations already have this recognition.

IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) rating was launched by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to encourage green concepts in the design, construction and operation of all new rail-based MRTS projects.

The rating system verified the Kochi metro’s efforts to address the best site selection and national priorities like conserving natural resources, demand side energy and water efficiency, adoption of renewable energy, waste management, management of commuter health, and comfort.

Based on the evaluation of these various parameters, the Kochi metro has been awarded with the highest certification of Platinum rating, said a press release.

Apr 9, 2020

