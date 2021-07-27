Plaint over denial of permission to use analog watch during exam

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) here has forwarded a complaint lodged by an aspirant that she was not permitted to use analog wrist watch at the test centre of the Common Law Admission Test, to the consortium of National Law Universities that conducted the exam on July 23.

The student, who appeared for the exam at the centre at Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology at Kakkanad, had alleged that she was not permitted to use the watch against rules that permitted the use of analog wrist watches inside exam halls. The student had also alleged that she had lost five to six minutes due to delay in giving OMR sheet for providing student details.

Senior NUALS officials pointed out that the observers deputed by the university at the exam centre had not reported any such complaints at the time of the exam. “We have forwarded the complaint to the consortium of National Law Universities in Bengaluru, as the test is being conducted by the consortium,” they said.