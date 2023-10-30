HamberMenu
Pinarayi Vijayan visits those injured in Kalamassery blast

October 30, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by some of his Cabinet colleagues, visited those injured in the Jehovah’s Witnesses convention centre blast, on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan, who arrived in Kochi after an all-party meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram, first met the relatives of Kumari and Leona Paulose, who were killed in the blast, at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. He also visited three persons who were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

At Ernakulam Medical Centre, Palarivattom, the Chief Minister met the doctors who were attending to the patients who sustained burns. The condition of two persons remained serious whereas two others were quickly convalescing. He also visited those undergoing treatment at Sunrise Hospital, Kakkanad, and Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.

Health Minister Veena George, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Public Works Minister Roshi Augustine, Sports Minster V. Abdurahiman, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, DGP Sheik Darvesh Sahib, ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar and CPI (M) State secretary M. V. Govindan, MLA, accompanied the Chief Minister.

Later, Mr. Vijayan said the State government would foot the medical bill of those injured in the blast.

