Passenger service facilities at Ernakulam Junction railway station reorganised

September 21, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The existing building at Ernakulam Junction railway station will be demolished very soon as part of the station development work, the Railways have informed.

Passenger service facilities at the station have also been reorganised in view of the building redevelopment work. Accordingly, the ticket counters at the station building have already been shifted to the existing reservation complex where they began operations on Wednesday. From September 23, two-wheeler parking can be done below Kochi Metro viaduct between metro pillar No.744 to 750 and in the vacant area opposite metro pillar number 748A to 750.

Car parking will be at Alappuzha side in front of railway quarters (entry near metro pillar No.747) and behind Railway Claims Tribunal Office (entry near metro pillar No.751A). The exit will be via Kalathiparambu Road (Shalimar Hotel road) and this arrangement is from September 25. Additional car/two-wheeler parking is available at the eastern entrance under GCDA parking. The cloak room will be shifted near the parcel office on the northern side of the new entrance from September 25.

The main entrance to the station building will be closed and new entrance will be between RMS Office and Officers Rest House (present Emergency Exit) from September 25. Vehicles going to the railway station should take a left after Ernakulam South Metro station and proceed through Vivekananda Road to enter the station premises.

The exit route is through Ernakulam South Metro station road and Chittoor Road/M.G. Road.