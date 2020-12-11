Pandemic fails to dampen spirit of voters in municipalities

Hundreds turn up to exercise their franchise right from initial hours

The pandemic situation did not dampen the mood and excitement at polling booths as hundreds turned up to exercise their franchise in municipalities across Ernakualm right from the initial hours.

Long queues were visible even before the start of the polling at 7 a.m. in several booths. A section of voters, who had turned up at the Govt. L.P. School at North Kadungalloor in Aluva, pointed out that they wanted to cast their votes early anticipating a rush as the day progressed. Candidates of key fronts were also found outside booths acknowledging voters silently.

Roads wore a deserted look along the Aluva-Angamaly stretch around 8 a.m. as most of the shops had declared a holiday for its workers in view of the polling. At the St. Joseph’s High School in Angamaly, the atmosphere was vibrant as the institution had housed three booths for wards 23, 25 and 26 respectively.

Poll managers were present in good numbers as they were seen directing voters to respective booths. Women and young voters formed a major part of the crowd that had turned up at the three booths by 9 a.m. The initial round of polling at the booths in Aluva town was not upbeat even though the situation improved later.

A woman police official at the two booths at Govt. H.S.S., Muppathadam, was seen asking poll managers of various parties to leave booth premises as they were busy wooing the attention of voters. About 30% of the nearly 1,400 voters in these two booths had exercised their franchise by 11 a.m.

Women voters standing in the long queue at the booth at Edamula ward in Eloor forgot the pandemic threat for a while as they were seen standing close to each other. The policeman on duty had to warn them to ensure adequate physical distance.