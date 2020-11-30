Over 200 report at post-COVID clinics with persistent symptoms

Recovered patients to be monitored telephonically

In the two weeks since post-COVID clinics began functioning in Ernakulam district, they have attended to around 200 people who have recovered from the infection but have reported persistent symptoms.

Most people who have recovered report issues like persistent fatigue or sleeplessness, which can be resolved with medication, said Dr. Savitha K., Deputy District Medical Officer and nodal officer for post-COVID clinics. But going by recent reports, three patients had to be admitted again with respiratory symptoms like breathlessness and chest congestion, she said.

Respiratory problems, including persistent cough, chest congestion, exertional dyspnea or shortness of breath, besides palpitations, and pedal edema or swelling of the feet are red-flag signs that call for more tests, Dr. Savitha said. So far, patients who required ventilatory support have reported such post-COVID complications, she added.

ASHA workers and other field staff have been asked to keep a tab on people who have recovered, Dr. Savitha said. They are to be monitored telephonically every month for the red-flag signs. Post-COVID clinics function at primary health centres, community health centres, and taluk hospitals on Thursdays between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. After a teleconsultation with the medical officer at the local health centre, the patient could be referred to the General Hospital, if necessary.