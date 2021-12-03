Onus on local bodies to shift waste to proper sites: Centre

The district authority concerned and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) were the nodal agencies for ensuring compliance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 during the demolition of the four apartment buildings at Maradu, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The waste generated from the demolition of the buildings should have been collected and transported to a designated place. Thereafter, construction and demolition waste was required to be processed for re-utilisation in various civil works, according to the report filed by the southern zone regional office of the Ministry before the National Green Tribunal.

It pointed out that each waste generator was prima facie responsible for collection and segregation of concrete and soil and should ensure that other waste (solid waste) did not get mixed with the former and was stored and disposed separately.

The service providers must prepare a comprehensive waste management plan covering segregation, storage, collection, reuse, recycling, transportation and disposal of construction and demolition waste generated within their jurisdiction. The local authority has to ensure that waste is transported to appropriate sites for processing and disposal either through its own resources or by engaging private contractors.

The PCB has to monitor the implementation of rules by the local bodies and file reports to the Central Pollution Control Board and the government. The Central board should prepare guidelines on management of construction and demolition waste, it said.