One killed, five injured as scaffolding on SmartCity campus collapses

May 06, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The collapsed scaffolding at the construction site of a 30-storey building on the SmartCity campus at Kakkanad on Monday.

The collapsed scaffolding at the construction site of a 30-storey building on the SmartCity campus at Kakkanad on Monday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

One migrant worker was killed and five others sustained injuries, one seriously, after a temporary scaffolding collapsed at a construction site of a 30-storey building on the SmartCity campus at Kakkanad on Monday around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Utham, 27, of Bihar. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. Of the five injured, four remain admitted in trauma intensive care unit, and the condition of one is reportedly serious. One worker remains under observation. Hospital sources declined to reveal the kind of injuries sustained by the workers.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services department, the six labourers were among a bunch of workers standing on a platform erected on a temporary scaffolding at a height of around 24 metres from the ground level when it collapsed. They were working on a gypsum roof of an upcoming IT building of Sans Infra of LuLu Group. While others probably managed to jump to safety, the six were trapped beneath. LuLu Group officials were not available for comments.

“By the time we reached the site, two workers had been rescued and rushed to the hospital. It took us around one-and-a-half-hours to rescue the remaining four. The temporary scaffolding was erected a couple of months ago, and the reason for its collapse remains unknown,” said a fire and rescue services officer.

Firefighters from Thrikkakara, Gandhi Nagar and Thripunithura stations led by assistant station officer of Thrikkakara station U.G. Sajeev participated in the rescue operation.

“We will take all necessary measures to compensate the family of the deceased and for sending the body back home,” said Labour department sources.

