On Vidyarambham, a new idea was sown at Kureechal paddy fields

Young children get their first lesson in farming, sow paddy seeds in fields

Young children get their first lesson in farming, sow paddy seeds in fields

As thousands of children made their tryst with the world of letters on ‘Vidyarambham’ on Wednesday, the little ones at the Kureechal paddy collective in Neerkkode, Alangad, had a unique experience. As part of the campaign Njangalum Krishiyilekku, aimed at spreading farming activities at the State-level, the young children were encouraged to sow paddy under the watchful eyes of experienced farmers.

An organiser of the programme, an official of the Agriculture department, said it was time for children to learn the basics of agriculture to survive the harsh times ahead. “They have to be also taught that farming is one of the crucial factors for survival,” the official added. When the youngsters were sowing germinated rice seeds on the field, they were learning to write on a larger-than-life “slate” that had been ploughed and readied for them.

The Kureechal paddy collective is cultivated by groups of women. Beena Purushan, who has won honours as the best farmer in the Alangad panchayat, was at the head of the event. P. M. Mounaff, Alangad panchayat president, inaugurated the programme. The Agriculture department had recently organised an exhibition of around a 100 varieties of rice plants, including those facing extinction threat, for the students of Chavara Darshan CMI Public School, at Koonammavu, near Kochi.