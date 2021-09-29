Nurse killed in road accident

A nurse on her way to duty died after her scooter rammed a speeding tipper at Mookkannoor near Angamaly on Wednesday around 6.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Sunitha, 37, of Ayyampilly in Thuravur. Reportedly, the tipper that was speeding along suddenly applied brakes, following which the victim’s scooter rammed it from the back.

She slid beneath the lorry in the impact of the collision and was pulled out by local residents, who rushed to the scene. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she died of the injuries.