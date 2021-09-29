Kochi

Nurse killed in road accident

A nurse on her way to duty died after her scooter rammed a speeding tipper at Mookkannoor near Angamaly on Wednesday around 6.45 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Sunitha, 37, of Ayyampilly in Thuravur. Reportedly, the tipper that was speeding along suddenly applied brakes, following which the victim’s scooter rammed it from the back.

She slid beneath the lorry in the impact of the collision and was pulled out by local residents, who rushed to the scene. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she died of the injuries.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 10:09:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/nurse-killed-in-road-accident/article36742388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY