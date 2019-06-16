Nurse gives new lease of life to six

Nibeya Joseph, a 25-year-old nurse who was declared brain dead at a private hospital in the city on Friday, gave a new lease of life to six persons after her family decided to donate her organs.

Hailing from Kattappana in Idukki district, Nibeya and her brother Nikhil Joseph were admitted to the hospital on June 10 after they suffered serious injuries in a road accident.

The heart and one kidney were donated to a patient admitted at Kottayam Medical College. The liver was transplanted into a patient at the Aster Medcity, pancreas and the other kidney were donated to patients at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and cornea was donated to Giridhar Eye Institute, said a press release here.

All the recipients were selected from the patients registered with the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) Mrithasanjeevani, an online transplant registry of patients initiated by the State government.

The organs were harvested by a medical team comprising doctors Mathew Jacob, Shejoy P. Joshua and Rommel S. Dr. T.K. Jayakumar, HoD, Cardio Thoracic Surgery, Kottayam Medical College, led surgery.