May 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh on Friday announced the participation of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in the Waste-Free Kerala campaign. Nearly 200 volunteers cleaned up the Marine Drive area as part of the initiative. The NSS will ensure the participation of the public in the campaign and empower them to hand over non-biodegradable waste to the Haritha Karma Sena, according to an official communication.