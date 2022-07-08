NQAS recognition for Moolamkuzhi family health centre in Ernakulam

Special Correspondent July 08, 2022 20:17 IST

The centre won 87.2% score in the evaluation done in May

The urban family health centre at Moolamkuzhi has won the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) recognition. The centre won 87.2% score in the evaluation done by a Central team on May 17 and 18. The accreditation is given to institutions that receive around 70% score under 12 parameters of assessment, which included patient services, availability and distribution of medicines, control programmes against infectious diseases, immunisation, and laboratory facility. The quality standards are evaluated at the district, State and national levels. Dr. Sajith John, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission, said in a communication that efforts were on to improve facilities at healthcare institutions and ensure quality of services. Last year, the family health centre at Moolamkuzhi had won 85% score in an evaluation done online. The further incentive is given based on the assessment done at the centre after a year. Thirteen health centres are functioning within the Kochi Corporation limits under the National Health Mission. The family health centres at Thammanam and Kadavanthra had won the accreditation by NQAS, which is valid for three years. A review will be done by a national team after three years. The family health centres getting NQAS accreditation will receive a support of ₹2 lakh each annually.



