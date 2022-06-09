Dengue cases on the rise in Kochi Corporation areas

62 confirmed cases reported this month so far

The District Medical Officer (Health) has urged people to take measures against mosquito bite in the wake of rising instances of dengue fever in Ernakulam.

This year, so far there have been 1,089 suspected cases of dengue, 382 confirmed cases, six suspected deaths and a confirmed death in Ernakulam district. Most number of cases were reported in the month of May when there were 514 suspected cases and 131 confirmed ones. In June so far, there have been 142 suspected cases and 62 confirmed cases, a press release in this regard said.

Most number of cases were reported from Thammanam, Koothappady, Kaloor, Edappally, Ponnurunni, Vennala and Chalikkavattom areas of the Kochi Corporation.