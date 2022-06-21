No respite from garbage dumping at North Kalamassery, Seaport-Airport Road

Ineffective monitoring mechanism to blame for the trend

Garbage menace continues unresolved near the start of Container Road at North Kalamassery and along Seaport-Aiport Road from HMT Junction to Kaipadamugal.

Waste dumping is rampant near the start of Container Road on the Kalamassery side, as the authorities are yet to take action against the illegal act. Moreover, there are garbage piles near the long line of container trailers parked beside the national highway. Waste is dumped in either large plastic carry bags or strewn around. Matters turn worse when rains intensify.

The situation is worse on either side of the road near the Kalamassery Municipality’s dumping yard at North Kalamassery. With no regular monitoring and lack of CCTV facilities, violators get off scot-free.

A ride through Seaport-Airport Road from HMT Junction also reveals dumping of garbage on both sides of the road up to Kaipadamugal Junction. The thick vegetation serves as a cover for those involved in dumping of trash. Though the municipality’s health wing had launched surprise checks to nab those involved in waste dumping, poor staff strength and an ineffective mechanism to sustain monitoring had affected the drive.

The authorities also admitted that there were no CCTV facilities near the said spots. “We had tried to prevent parking of trailers close to the start of Container Road, but that too failed, as we require the support of the National Highways Authority of India. Moreover, the lack of street lights also aids the illegal act”, they said.