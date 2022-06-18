Canal polluters in Kochi to face stringent action

Discharge of untreated wastewater into Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals

Drainage pipe going straight into the Perandoor canal near Karshaka Road in Kochi. Residential complexes, commercial establishments, and others located close to the canals have been told to stop illegal discharge by June 30. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Discharge of untreated wastewater into Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals

Facing heat over delay in acting against violators, the authorities have warned of penal action against those responsible for discharge of untreated wastewater into Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals.

Residential complexes, commercial establishments, and other institutions located close to the canals, to whom notices were issued by the Kochi Corporation earlier, have been told to stop illegal discharge by June 30. They have to implement scientific measures as per environmental laws to treat untreated wastewater without delay.

Those who fail to abide by the directive will face penalty based on the ‘polluter pays’ principle. Violators have to either set up sewage treatment plants or soak pits in accordance with the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms.

The Hindu had reported on June 10 that dumping of untreated wastewater from high-rises, commercial establishments, and houses along the canals had been continuing despite stringent directives from the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal. Though the corporation had served notices on violators in September last, no concrete follow-up action was initiated against the unchecked draining of wastewater into the canals.

The authorities have informed violators that the discharge of untreated wastewater will invite action under Sections 337 and 340 A of the Kerala Municipal Act. Pipelines directed into the canals have to be removed and measures should be taken as per the PCB guidelines.

A survey by the health wing of the corporation in August last year had found that wastewater was being discharged into the canals without the mandatory treatment process.

Studies by the PCB had found that faecal contamination had exceeded the permissible limit by 320 times in Perandoor canal. It had breached the permissible limit by 230 times in the Edappally canal.