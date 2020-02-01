No let-up in helmetless driving

Helmetless driving seems to be on the rise among college students in Ernakulam.

As per the estimates by the Motor Vehicles Department, nearly 50% of the violations recorded under its Operation Smart Campus drive in the district were cases involving students.

“Of the 25 cases registered over the last two days of our drive, helmetless driving was one major offence committed by the youth on the campuses. This cannot be allowed as they are risking their lives,” said Manoj K, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Ernakulam.

The Operation Smart Campus drive was aimed at checking road accidents involving students in colleges. The squads were deployed nearby the educational institutions to track the rash driving and other violations by the students. Twenty-two motorbikes were seized for violations of rules.

Inspections revealed that many students were not even carrying helmets. Despite the campaigns to create awareness among the youth, many still preferred riding their motorbikes without wearing helmets.

The squads found instances of triple-riding on the campuses. The modification of the silencers was another major illegal act being done by the youth.

The special drive focussing on campuses will continue. The squads will collect information using the CCTV footage and from the public. Stringent action will be taken against the violators, the officials said.