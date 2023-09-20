No drop in dengue cases in Ernakulam

September 20, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of dengue fever cases in the State since September 1.

As per the official data available with the Department of Health, the district had reported around 1,081 suspected cases over the last 20 days. The number of confirmed cases was 257. An average 70 cases were reported in the first week of the month. The highest number of suspected cases - 96 - was reported on September 4. On September 5, 33 of the 66 suspected cases tested positive for dengue fever.

Kalamassery had the highest number of cases among the regions that had reported dengue cases since September 1. The other areas included Thrikkakara, Kakkanad, Thammanam, Vennala, Mattancherry, Edappally, Thevara, Ezhikkara, Kaloor, Vennala.

Pointing out that dengue will continue to remain a problem within the district, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Member of the Public Health Advisory Panel of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, said that active cases are now seen not only in panchayats, but municipalities and areas under the Kochi Corporation. “This means that the disease is spreading through a wide geographical region. We need to ensure aggressive vector control measures (control of flying mosquitoes, control of larvae, and stopping mosquitoes from laying its eggs) to check the spread,” he said.

Seema Kannan, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality, said that containment measures have been stepped up in view of the steady number of dengue fever cases in the civic body. “We have deployed anti-mosquito fogging machines and also spraying units to control the mosquitoes. Doctors and Accredited Social Health Activists are visiting wards to educate people on how to avoid dengue infection. They are also advising people to clear the breeding sources, including water-storing vessels and indoor plants,” she said.