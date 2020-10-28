No clarity yet on rehabilitation of Konthuruthy residents

KMRL to take up restoration of river

While Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has been tasked with restoration of the Konthuruthy river as part of its Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) Project, the rehabilitation of the people in the area remains unclear, according to local residents.

The rehabilitation of people likely to be displaced by KMRL’s restoration of five other canals, the Perandoor, Edappally, Chilavannoor, Thevara and Market canals, will be done at Kakkanad, where a 225-unit housing facility is being planned.

But there was no clarity yet about the rehabilitation of residents around the Konthuruthy river, which was recently added to KMRL’s project, said Siju P.B., a resident.

“People here have been requesting rehabilitation in the area around Thevara, and are anxious about a rehabilitation project in Kakkanad, far from their sources of livelihood,” he said. “As per a High Court order, the river is to be restored to its original width of 48 m, which will displace about 129 families in the area. Rehabilitation in Kakkanad will not be feasible considering most residents work in the area around the Thevara market,” said Mr. Siju. In March, COVID-19-related restrictions had put an abrupt stop to the protest of the people in the area against eviction without proper rehabilitation.

While inaugurating the Champakkara bridge, the Chief Minister had said that the Konthuruthy river would also be restored by KMRL, in addition to the other five canals that were initially part of their project, said MLA T. J. Vinod. At a meeting held last week with the Sub Collector, local councillors, the tahsildar, the Mayor, Survey Department officials and Ernakulam MP, it was suggested that rehabilitation should be sought nearby, he said.