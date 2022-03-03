Nine arrested for protesting against SilverLine project
Nine persons, including Sreemoolanagaram panchayat president K.C. Martin, were arrested by the police after they protested against the laying of survey stones for land acquisition for the SilverLine project in the panchayat..
Chowara panchayat member V.M. Shamsudheen said people in the panchayat ward protested against Revenue officials who laid the stones with police protection.
He added that Congress Mandalam president V.V. Sebastian and block secretary V.K. Siraj were among those who were arrested. They were taken to the Nedumbassery police station before being released. Mr. Shamsudheen too was arrested.
Mr. Martin said the project would affect as many as 10 houses in Ward 16.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.