Nine arrested for protesting against SilverLine project

Nine persons, including Sreemoolanagaram panchayat president K.C. Martin, were arrested by the police after they protested against the laying of survey stones for land acquisition for the SilverLine project in the panchayat..

Chowara panchayat member V.M. Shamsudheen said people in the panchayat ward protested against Revenue officials who laid the stones with police protection.

He added that Congress Mandalam president V.V. Sebastian and block secretary V.K. Siraj were among those who were arrested. They were taken to the Nedumbassery police station before being released. Mr. Shamsudheen too was arrested.

Mr. Martin said the project would affect as many as 10 houses in Ward 16.