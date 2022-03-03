CM to open outreach event on SilverLine

Ministers, experts to be present at event

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open “Janasamaksham”, an outreach programme on the semi-high speed railway project (SilverLine) of the State government here.

A release said that the event being organised by the government and Kerala Rail Corporation Ltd (K-Rail) would be held at the Samudra auditorium in the city at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, would preside over the event while Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil would be present.

Technical experts and people from different walks of life had been invited. V. Ajith Kumar, managing director, K-Rail, would speak about the project.