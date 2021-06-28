NHAI urged to construct drains, wider service roads on bypass

Faced with parts of the NH Bypass at Vyttila Junction and service roads in the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass corridor getting waterlogged even during moderate rainfall, demand is gaining ground that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which owns the corridor, construct drains wherever they are missing on the 16-km stretch, for the safety of road users.

Intense waterlogging was the norm in many parts of service roads in the past decade, since letters to the NHAI seeking its permission to build drains had failed to evoke a positive response. This in turn affected plans to lay slabs over the existing drains to prevent dumping of garbage and even septic tank waste by unscrupulous people, official sources said.

Yet another proposal to widen the tarred space of service roads on either side of the NH Bypass, from 5.5 metres to 7 metres, to enable smooth movement of vehicles in either direction, too remains on paper.

Construction of drains and widening of tarred carriageway, for which ample space is available, would in turn have ensured the longevity of service roads, where potholes have developed due to frequent waterlogging. It will also act as a check on encroachments and dissuade motorists from haphazard parking on service roads, sources said.

The NHAI had entrusted a private firm with the operation, maintenance, and tolling (OMT) of the NH Bypass.

“The NHAI must urgently construct drains, failing which waterlogging will get worse and further damage service roads,” said A.S. Boban, a resident of Chakkaraparambu.

Flooding in Vyttila

On Vyttila and Kundannoor often getting flooded in rains, NHAI officials said the two junctions had not been returned to it, after the construction of flyovers.

Vyttila Division councillor Sunitha Dixon expressed concern at water from the flyover and roads on either side entering houses and shops, especially on the eastern side of the junction owing to lack of drains. “Pedestrians too are finding it unsafe to walk through the side, since there are no designated footpaths, and they risk being caught in traffic,” she added.