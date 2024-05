The Cochin Orthopaedic Society has elected Dr. John T. John, head of the department and senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Lourdes Hospital, as its president. Dr. Jiss Joseph Panakkal, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, SNIMS Hospital, Chalakka, and Ernakulam Medical Centre, is the new secretary. Dr. Joice Varghese M.J., consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Lourdes Hospital, was elected treasurer of the society for the year 2024-25.

