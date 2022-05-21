Navy sailing contest conducted in Kochi on Friday

Mammen Cup, an open sailing competition in enterprise class boats, was conducted on Friday by Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (Kochi)/ INS Venduruthy in the Ernakulum Channel.

A total of 14 races in enterprise and laser class of sail boats were conducted. Commodore Deepak Kumar, Station Commander, Kochi Area was the chief guest for the event.

He presented awards and trophies to the winning teams. The ND School/ INS Venduruthy won the overall championship and NIAT/SFNA won the runner-up trophy of Away Sail Boat Races for the year 2022, said a Navy release.