Navy Children School wins quiz

The team from Navy Children School (Kochi) consisting of Arpita Rajiv and Chinmay Pathak won the annual inter-school quiz competition organised by the Naval Wives Welfare Association here on Tuesday.

The team representing Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir (Eroor) consisting of Siddharth Ranjit and Uday Paul George were the runners-up. The quiz programme was conducted with the objective of enhancing awareness about the Indian Navy amongst the school children. Special emphasis was given to educate school children on various sensitive issues such as water conservation, reduction in plastic usage, gender sensitisation, cybre bullying and juvenile delinquency, according to a release issued by the organisers.