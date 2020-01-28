Kochi

Navy Children School wins quiz

more-in

The team from Navy Children School (Kochi) consisting of Arpita Rajiv and Chinmay Pathak won the annual inter-school quiz competition organised by the Naval Wives Welfare Association here on Tuesday.

The team representing Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir (Eroor) consisting of Siddharth Ranjit and Uday Paul George were the runners-up. The quiz programme was conducted with the objective of enhancing awareness about the Indian Navy amongst the school children. Special emphasis was given to educate school children on various sensitive issues such as water conservation, reduction in plastic usage, gender sensitisation, cybre bullying and juvenile delinquency, according to a release issued by the organisers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 10:26:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/navy-children-school-wins-quiz/article30677542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY