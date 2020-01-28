Navy Children School wins quiz

The team from Navy Children School (Kochi) consisting of Arpita Rajiv and Chinmay Pathak won the annual inter-school quiz competition organised by the Naval Wives Welfare Association here on Tuesday.
The team representing Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir (Eroor) consisting of Siddharth Ranjit and Uday Paul George were the runners-up. The quiz programme was conducted with the objective of enhancing awareness about the Indian Navy amongst the school children. Special emphasis was given to educate school children on various sensitive issues such as water conservation, reduction in plastic usage, gender sensitisation, cybre bullying and juvenile delinquency, according to a release issued by the organisers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.