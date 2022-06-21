Naval officer found dead

A 44-year-old naval officer belonging to Odisha was found dead in the Naval Hospital here in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro. Police said that he was found hanging inside the bathroom of the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. Police said that an autopsy was held on Monday and a case of unnatural death has been registered at the Harbour Police Station.

A communication by the Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing) said that a statutory board of inquiry was being ordered by Headquarters, Southern Naval Command.

Assistance for overcoming suicide thoughts is available with Maithri at 0484-2540530.