MVD, police join hands to enforce lane traffic discipline in national highway corridors in Ernakulam

November 27, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

For the first time after a long break, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and police personnel have joined hands to enforce lane discipline and other road safety norms in national highway corridors in Ernakulam district in the wake of rampant rule violations and subsequent spurt in accidents.

An inspection on Saturday by personnel of the Aluva Sub Regional Transport Office (RTO) alone resulted in 48 motorists — mostly drivers of lorries and contract carriage buses — being booked for driving through the fast track of NH 544. Such violation of lane traffic norms abounds all through NH corridors in the State, especially by goods carriers registered in other States.

The other offences being focused on by the two enforcement agencies include overloading and violation of air and sound pollution norms.

The Vadakkancherry accident in which a rashly driven tourist bus collided with a KSRTC bus that stopped abruptly on the NH and claimed the life of nine passengers, including five school students, was caused by, among others, non-adherence to lane discipline, said Shaji Madhavan, Deputy Transport Commissioner (Central Zone). A probe report by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) shed light on how a car that was moving slowly on the fast track was among the reasons that prompted the tourist bus driver to veer to the slow track and then try to shift to the fast track to overtake the KSRTC bus.

“Joint inspections by the MVD and the police in Kochi and suburban towns are in sync with a directive of the Petitions Committee of the Legislative Assembly in this regard. A report on enforcement measures being taken will be submitted to the committee. This will be stepped up in the coming week, once more personnel are available. A review meeting with the police will be held on November 30,” Mr. Madhavan said.

Aluva Joint RTO Shafeeq B. said the practice of slow-moving vehicles, mainly goods carriers, occupying the fast track even if there is ample space on the slow track is causing chaos on roads, especially highways. “This prompts other motorists to overtake through the slow track, causing accidents. As a deterrent, ₹1,000-fine is being imposed under Section 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act for ’wilfully disobeying orders issued by authority’ and another ₹250-fine under Section 4(5). In the next phase, such offences will be referred to the court for prosecution,” he added.

Action is also being taken against overloaded goods carriers, since it is a grave traffic rule violation that has a direct bearing on the safety of road users, worsens pollution, and lessens the durability of roads. It is also contempt of court (a case in this regard is pending before the High Court of Kerala), he said.