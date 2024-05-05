MVD officials seek standardised driving test ground with dedicated tracks

May 05, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

Faced with inadequate land to be used as testing ground for driving licence seekers, Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials have sought at least one standardised ground in each district with gradient, zig-zag driving and parking tracks to host the tests.

Candidates, including from the main regional transport office (RTO) and sub-RTO offices, can then appear for the test in shifts that extend from morning to late in the evening, as in many other States, they say. “The MVD collects approximately ₹6,000 crore revenue each year for the government, from motorists. Leave alone test grounds with dedicated tracks to verify the driving skills of candidates as per the new norms that were announced in February, little is being invested back since most test grounds are ill-equipped and poorly maintained. In addition, both officials and candidates have to brave the elements for hours since there is no roofed space and toilets in most grounds. There is also shortage of test grounds,” said a senior MVD official.

He suggested that the Transport department make available grounds having dedicated test tracks, as in Hyderabad, where driving skills of candidates are effectively tested.

“These tracks can be readied in each ground for approximately ₹10 lakh, within a week, if funds are allocated. The government must also allocate resources to procure a couple of cars and two-wheelers in each RTO office, since candidates often appear for the test in their cars which do not have dual controls. This puts the MVD official who accompanies the candidate for the road test vulnerable, in case the candidate loses control of the vehicle.”

Another official of the department spoke of how many driving school operators had little idea about the driving test syllabus, the skills needed to drive modern vehicles, and vulnerabilities like ‘blind spots’ that the driver could miss. Thus, it is sometimes up to the driver to learn such skills, through trial and error, which could be dangerous to those travelling in his vehicle and also for other road users. The move by the KSRTC to launch driving schools is a welcome step, he added.

On the computerised vehicle testing station and driving test track of the Thripunithura sub-RTO office that was commissioned a year ago not being utilised, Roy Alexander, president of Thripunithura Driving Schools’ Association hoped that the stakeholders concerned would intervene in the matter at least now. Having driving simulators too is a good idea as it would help candidates learn without the initial fear while learning to drive.

On the quality of training imparted to candidates, he said almost 90% of instructors were diploma holders, and this had improved the quality of training. While welcoming the new set of reforms in holding the driving test, he said new drivers were generally cautious while driving. “It can be seen that many accidents are caused by experienced, overconfident drivers,” he added.