Most fishing vessel yards yet to comply with rules

Only three out of the 44 yards building fishing vessels in the district are functioning in compliance with regulations, including mandatory registration, brought in in the wake of an amendment to the Rules of the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation (KMFR) Act passed in last October, according to details available with the Fisheries Department.

The remaining yards have been given a three-month window, which will end in a month, to fall in line. The State government may further extend the deadline, considering the plea of fishing vessel owners who sought more time to comply with the requirements including production of certificates.

The department has also taken a somewhat lenient view of the matter considering the impact of the regulations on a sector that generates hundreds of jobs. The mandatory registration is expected to bring in the much-needed accountability in the functioning of the largely unregulated fishing boat building yards.

The department, however, has collected the operational details of all 44 yards. “We have collected the credentials of the buyers for whom the boats are being built and their design and safety and security features. There was no such system previously,” said S. Mahesh, Deputy Director, Fisheries Department.

Illegal migration

The illegal migration of around 80 people, including Sri Lankan Tamils from Malyankara near Munambam on a modified fishing vessel, Dayamatha 2, which was bought shortly before the illegal trip, in January throws light on the need for regulating the sector.

Boatyard owners have to apply for registration entailing a fee ranging between ₹1,000 and ₹50,000 depending on the size of the boats being built and furnish ownership documents, no-objection certificates from the local body concerned and approvals of the Pollution Control Board, Fire and Labour departments. It has also been stipulated that yards should have a minimum of five cents.

According to the latest amendment, the yards will have to secure prior approval from the Fisheries Department to begin construction of fishing vessels. This will entail submission of a plan of the boat drawn up by a recognised naval architect and the proposed boat should have facilities for berthing of workers, besides kitchens and toilets. Fisheries Department authorities will then inspect the boat based on which registration and licence will be issued.