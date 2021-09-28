Monson accused of blackmailing sexual abuse survivor

Police awaiting forensic report on smartphone

The South police are awaiting a forensic report on a smartphone belonging to Monson Mavunkal, the self-styled antique dealer and confidence trickster, in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly blackmailing a sexual abuse survivor.

The case was registered in March based on the survivor’s complaint that Monson allegedly tried to blackmail her into withdrawing the case against the accused, reportedly his father’s friend. The case was originally registered by the Kalamasserry police but was transferred to South as the place of occurrence fell within the latter’s limit.

The accused, who was released on bail, reportedly approached Monson for striking a compromise deal following which the latter met a friend of the survivor’s brother.

“Monson then threatened to expose the survivor by showing the video footage of the abuse based on which she lodged a complaint. He, however, was granted conditional anticipatory bail though we seized his phone and sent it for forensic examination,” said police sources.

On his part, Monson petitioned the court that the South police were rude with him following which he was allowed to appear before the Kalamasserry police for periodical signatures.

The South police have now booked him under Section 67 of the IT Act and relevant IPC sections. Further addition of charges will depend on the forensic report, sources said.