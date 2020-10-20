Migrant workers’ leader abducted, assaulted

A leader of Progressive Workers’ Federation who played a key role in organising workers from other States who are employed in different firms in Perumbavoor was abducted on Sunday and brutally assaulted at a scrap godown in the area.

“I lost consciousness after I was hit on the head from behind, when I was with workers at a colony in Perumbavoor,” said George Mathew, who was assaulted reportedly by a trader’s henchmen. He said he found himself at the godown when he regained consciousness. He was admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital and discharged on Monday.

Mr. Mathew, who has been active among workers here since 2006, said the attack might have been triggered by his organisation taking up the cause of a worker whose palm was severed in an accident at a manufacturing unit in Perumbavoor. His organisation had taken up the matter with the Labour Department, seeking compensation from the owner.

The Perumbavoor police said a case was registered and the statements of people were being recorded.

Protesting against the abduction and assault, human rights activists and socio-political leaders will organise a demonstration in Perumbavoor on Tuesday. “I will formally lodge a complaint with the police on Tuesday,” said Mr. Mathew.